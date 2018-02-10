GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- — Just this week, we told you about a mom who pulled her daughter from Northeast middle school after she says she got jumped, but district officials say there's a new program in Guilford County -- to stop the fighting.

So is it working?

Our story sparked a bullying conversation on Facebook.

Kristy Reeves says last year her autistic son was jumped at Northeast Middle. Another mother, Pamela Williams says in Alamance County her daughter was jumped at a Football game. One parent, Holly Griffin said she moved her kids out of Guilford County schools because even though she knows bullying happens everywhere she feels "guilford seems to be extreme."

It's hard to find numbers to prove whether one school has more fights than another. We do know fights happen everywhere. To combat that, Guilford County Schools is now using a "Restorative Practice" program.

The goal is to have students talk about their feelings rather than acting on them.

They use this technique at Northeast, and say this time last year they had 32 discipline incidents.

This year? Seven.

Those feelings have a way of breaking down barriers.

"Oh. That's what Dr. King's been trying to say, that's what my teacher has been trying to say, that's what my parent has been trying to say. But when another child says it to you, I think it is much more powerful than me just saying "Oh well it hurts their feelings,"" said Dr. King, the Principal at Northeast Middle.

Dr. King says there has been a lot of improvement, but until that number of seven comes down to zero, it is 7 too many.

Dr. King, offered tips if your child is being bullied. First, talk to your kids every day, because it's easier to stop something if you know what is going on.

Keep your kids close. You might think your kids need space, but Dr. King suggests the opposite.

The moment you hear something, contact the school -- don't wait.

