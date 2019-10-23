GREENSBORO, N.C. — With more injuries being reported from vaping, many parents are wondering what schools are doing to prevent it.

Kimberly Fields is the Substance Abuse Coordinator for Guilford County Schools. She says all schools are tobacco-free. That includes e-cigarettes, regular cigarettes, and chewing tobacco.

To emphasize the rules, the district is adding new signs on all school campuses. Health and PE teachers are also teaching the "My Breath Curriculum." It focuses on prevention and intervention if a student uses tobacco or vapes.

If a student gets caught at school using a tobacco product, instead of getting suspended, Fields said they're enrolled in an education program to learn about the dangers of vaping and smoking.

