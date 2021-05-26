Guilford County Schools Add More Mobile Vaccine Clinics Scheduled at Schools

These Clinics Start in June

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is partnering with local health providers to make vaccine accessibility easier for families in the community.

The upcoming vaccine clinics are opened to all community members 12 years and older.

The first two vaccine clinics will be on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bessemer Elementary and Hunter Elementary in Greensboro.

Spanish and Swahili interpreters will be present to assist families as needed.

To make an appointment for this clinic, go to www.guilfordvaccinations.com or call (336)-641-7944.

The following clinic will be on Wednesday, June 16, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Dudley High School.

To book an appointment, call (336)890-1188.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for both clinics, but walk-ins are welcomed while supplies last.

These clinics are a continuation of the mobile vaccine clinics GCS conducted in late May.