Guilford County Schools announces changes to reentry plan

The school district pushed back the return to school for some students because of coronavirus data trends in the community.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The return to some form of in-person learning will be later than originally planned for some students, Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras announced Wednesday.

Coronavirus data trends are to blame for the pushback. The move comes after Tuesday night's heated board of education meeting that left parents, teachers, and students with more questions than answers.

Under the revised plan pre-k through second grade will return to the classroom Oct. 20, as originally scheduled.

Other students will have to wait longer. The plan is to have grades three through five return either November 4th or 5th.

Middle schools could return part-time on November 12.

In-person learning for these students is dependent on how the data is trending at that time. The school district said they'll continue to follow the trends and make definitive decisions for each reentry a week before each grade is set to go back.

High school students are still set to return to the classroom, part-time, Jan. 20.

"It has always been our goal to bring back the largest number of students that we can while maintaining a safe environment for students and staff," Contreras said.

Contreras says they're making it a point to re-evaluate as they go.

"We're looking at things like, 'Are there clusters in school? Are there community spread in schools?" she said.

"We continue to look at the metrics, we continue to look at the data," said Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann, "We know that going forward we need to pivot and be flexible and determine exactly which way we need to go."

The Guilford County School District has been working closely with the health department in the weeks leading up to re-entry and plans to continue.