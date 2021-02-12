Guilford County Schools approves teacher, principal pay increases in budget resolution

School leaders approved the budget resolution at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools has approved additional state money for raises and bonuses for teachers in the newly approved budget resolution.

The state budget provided the following updates:

Teachers will receive an average raise of 5 percent over the next two years. The budget increases the base teacher salary schedule by 1.3% at each step, for an average 2.5% increase each year including step increases. Assistant principals will receive corresponding increases.

Principals will receive a 2.5% increase at all levels of the principal salary schedule this year and next year.

Non-certified personnel will receive either a 2.5% increase or $13/hour minimum wage in 2021-22 and 2.5% increase or $15/hour minimum wage in 2022-23.

Central office staff will receive a 2.5% increase in 2021-22 and an additional increase of 2.5% in 2022-23.

Instructional Support Personnel will receive a $350/month ($3,500 annually) supplement for school psychologists, speech pathologists and audiologists; school counselors will receive $100/month ($1,000 annually).

All full-time employees will receive a $1,000 one-time bonus. Employees earning less than $75,000 will also receive an additional $500.

Teachers will receive one-time bonuses of $300 in lieu of performance bonuses. Performance bonuses will return in 2022-23.

Teachers who have received training specific to COVID-19 will receive an additional $1,000 from the state’s federal ESSER funds.

Principals will receive one-time bonuses of $1,800 in lieu of performance bonuses. Performance-based bonuses will be restored in the 2022-23 school year.

The school district approved a teacher allotment supplement of $6,100 for 2021-22. It also includes a $1.9 million to increase salaries in school nutirion to at least $15 an hour.