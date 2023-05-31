Lawsuit adds new chapter to Guilford Co. Schools District 3 debate

Two GCS board members sued their colleagues over how Bill Goebel was appointed to the board.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two Guilford County School board members are suing all other board members over how it filled a vacant seat.

For weeks, there's been a fight over the seat between some board members and the Guilford County Republican Party.

The party wanted Michael Logan to fill the seat, but the board repeatedly denied his nomination.

Instead, the board appointed their own nominee, Bill Goebel.

Logan and two board members are now suing every other board member saying they violated state law.

They claim the members illegally held closed-door meetings and phone conversations with Goebel regarding the board vacancy.

The lawsuit asks a judge to rule that Goebel's appointment was illegal, remove him from the board and instead appoint Logan.

In a response, Goebel told WFMY News 2 the lawsuit is very disappointing and takes away from keeping "the main thing..which is working for the improvement of our schools, for the students and parents of not only my District 3, but the entire GCS system."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.