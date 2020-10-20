GCS school board members talks next steps after return to school delayed

The district expects to decide Friday whether that first group of students can go back next week but some Board of Education members aren't sure that will happen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday was supposed to be the first day of in person learning for Guilford County Schools Pre K through 2nd graders but that's on hold because of concerning coronavirus numbers.

"Numbers are still going to increase. If it wasn't ok Monday it's not going to be fixed and resolved by Friday and I feel that the district needs to go ahead and call it," District 7 Board of Education member Byron Gladden said.

There's concern about exactly when we are gonna open," District 6 Board of Education member Khem Irby said, "but we know that we're just being guided by the health department and what's happening directly in Guilford County."

Gladden and Irby said parent interest is driving efforts to get students back in the classroom.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras acknowledged at Monday's press conference that students learn better in school.

Board members are weighing those factors against rising coronavirus cases in Guilford County.

These school board members worry returning too soon could mean closing if there are cases.

"Instead of opening and closing, opening and closing, that's a greater inconvenience I think as opposed to delaying the opening," Irby said.

"Being back in the classroom does not mean that they're automatically going to get a guaranteed equitable education. It means some will learn and some will be engaged and some won't," Gladden said.

It's unclear whether the school board will meet before Friday's planned decision on whether students can return Monday.

"We would have to notify the public at least 48 hours in advance for a specially called meeting so we would have until (Wednesday) if we were meeting Friday," Gladden said.

Board members said reentry will be the main focus no matter when they meet.

Irby said she wants an update on Pre K and Kindergarten students who already returned voluntarily to the classroom.

"I want to hear from those teachers and the principals about what's happening," Irby said.

Gladden said he wants a resolution because 40 school days are left in the semester and the holidays are fast approaching.

"Every week that we take to determine whether or not to bring back, the question becomes 'is it really worth the not knowing as a community to drag this out,'" said Gladden.