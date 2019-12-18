GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools has approved $708 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The budget includes $3.7 million in approved pay raises for principals, assistant principals and teachers as designated by the state.

The district will also allot about $1.6 million to provide raises for teacher assistants, custodians, data managers, school office support staff and other non-licensed workers. Some of that money is the result of the action taken by the Board of County Commissioners earlier this month to approve $800,000 for raises for school bus drivers making less than $15 an hour. School nutrition staff will also receive raises from the school nutrition fund, totaling $1 million.

The budget also includes more than $6.1 million for building maintenance and construction, $213 million for operations which includes an increase of $4 million.

In total budget includes county, state, and federal funds comes out to about $780 million.

