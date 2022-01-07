Guilford County Schools to address bus driver shortage and school delays

We could hear more about Guilford County Schools' plan for next week. Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras will speak at 6 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad's largest school district had to delay middle and high school start times on Friday, not because of bad weather or a power outage, but because they didn't have enough bus drivers to take kids to school. Guilford County Schools said COVID-19 is causing the staffing issues.

High school students started an hour and a half late. They weren't the only ones. Middle school students started an hour late.

It's a problem that may not go away anytime soon either, based on what GCS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said earlier this week.

"It is also possible we will not have enough bus drivers to provide transportation for all students to and from school. If you can bring your child to school, please do so," Dr. Contreras said Tuesday.

Dr. Contreras will speak to media at 6 p.m. Friday to share more details about the bus driver shortage and how it could impact school schedules next week. You can watch the update in this story or on our YouTube channel.

Before the latest COVID-19 surge, GCS was already having trouble filling open bus driver positions. Back in September, WFMY News 2 reported that GCS was trying to fill about 60 open bus driver jobs. GCS wasn't the only Triad district facing the staffing issue. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reported that they were trying to fill about 90 bus driver jobs.

For now, GCS is the only Triad district that has had to delay school hours due to a lack of bus drivers.