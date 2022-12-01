Guilford County Schools bus involved in crash

Guilford County Emergency Services said the crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. at Smithwood Road and Lowe Mail Road in Guilford County. The district said one student was on the bus along with the driver when it crashed. The school bus overturned on its side in a ditch. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old student from Southeast Guilford High was on the bus at the time of the crash. They said the student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They also said the 74-year-old bus driver hit a culvert before the bus overturned.