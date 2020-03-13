GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools have announced many new protocols to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Effective Friday, March 13, Guilford County Schools will be postponing or canceling district events of 100 people or more such as concerts, plays, theater productions, dances, and assemblies.

This comes after a recommendation from Gov. Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

In addition, Guilford County Schools says it's canceling all student field trips and travel, and restricting visitor and volunteer access to schools to parents or guardians only.

Parents or guardians may visit their students in the nurse’s office, or in the front office only. Parents or guardians will not be allowed into classrooms. This applies to early/middle colleges as well.

All parents or guardians who travel to and from a CDC Level 3 country, which currently includes China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and most of Europe, are asked to notify schools and their healthcare providers, and not enter schools and/or not go on college campuses.

All parent-oriented meeting will now also be via conference calls or online formats. According to GCS, this includes Parent-Teacher Association meetings, Parent Teacher Organization meetings, booster clubs, parent-teacher meetings, etc.

Also, district and school-based meetings will be moved to conference calls or online formats to the maximum extent possible.

"These actions will remain in place indefinitely as our goal is to help slow the spread of the virus in our schools and communities," GCS said in a Thursday afternoon press release.

