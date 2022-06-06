x
Guilford County Schools celebrates valedictorians and salutatorians

It was part of a special luncheon event for the students and their families.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In her last event with the Class of 2022, Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras celebrated the valedictorians and salutatorians of each high school. It was part of a special luncheon event for the students and their families. 

Ashley Bowman is the salutatorian at Andrews High School.  

"It was pretty amazing," she said. "It was great to see a lot of different people, where they are going, and it's great to see a lot of people are still staying in North Carolina like me."

Contreras announced she will leave her role at the end of the school year to take on a new job in August. The search for a new superintendent still continues. 