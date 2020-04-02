GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Wednesday Guilford County schools is hosting an event to give parents and students the opportunity to learn about special programs offered by the district.

Last nearly 6,000 people showed up to learn information and district officials are hoping to meet that same number this year.

Volunteers on site will help you register right then, or answer any questions you may have on everything from education style to extracurricular programs and funding.

The GCS Choice Showcase is Wednesday, February 5, 2020. It's from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Both the event and parking are free.

