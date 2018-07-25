GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) - Guilford County Schools will no longer offer universal free breakfast and lunch as part of a federal program this school year.

The district is opting out of a program called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) that provides funding to offer meals for students at schools in low-income areas. Representatives with the district say the number of students identified through CEP is declining.

The program's elimination means families in low-income areas who don't get assistance will need to apply to get free breakfast and lunch for the 2018-2019 school year. Families already getting food stamps and other government assistance will not have to apply for free meals at school.

58 out of 127 Guilford County schools participated in the CEP program. You can apply for free and reduced priced school meals here. The schools also said they will be handing out applications at open house before the upcoming school year.

For those who don't qualify or do not need free lunch, Guilford County Schools says breakfast is $1.00 and lunch is $2.85.

