Guilford County school's educator named Piedmont-Triad Region Principal of the Year

KaTrinka Brown is the new Piedmont-Triad Region Principal of the Year.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools principal KaTrinka Brown was honored as the Piedmont-Triad Region Principal of the Year for the state of North Carolina.

The school district surprised her with the announcement Friday afternoon.

Brown is the principal at Jackson Middle School.

“This is amazing! I am honored to continue to work at this school and I will work here as long as Dr. Contreras gives me the opportunity to do so. I love my students, I love our community, I love our staff. Everyone works extremely hard every day,” she said.

District leaders said the school made “impressive strides” under Brown’s leadership.

“All our babies work hard. I just want them to be able to know that all their work is not in vain,” she said. “They can do anything they put their minds to, whatever they aspire to do, and I'm here to be their advocate and I will continue to work hard for them.”

Brown is now a finalist for the coveted 'North Carolina Principal of the Year Award'.