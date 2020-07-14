Guilford County Schools expected to discuss reopening plan

The district discussed a mixed version of in-person and remote learning or going completely virtual. So far, the district has discussed a combination of the two.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools held a meeting Tuesday evening to talk through its reopening plan.

The district discussed a mixed version of in-person and remote learning or going completely virtual. So far, the district has discussed a combination of the two.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said she is adamant about not returning to the classroom on Aug. 17. She suggested five weeks of online learning for kindergarten through 9th graders before the thought of returning to the classroom.

There's been discussion about giving parents the opportunity to visit schools by appointment to see the precautions schools will be taking when the academic year starts.

The plan, in part, is to keep desks at least six feet apart, install plexiglass dividers and have students eat lunch in their classrooms.