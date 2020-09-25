'I hope it was the right decision'| Guilford County parents react to district's decision to bring students back into the classroom

Some parents said they can't wait for students to go back. Others said it's too much too soon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools approved superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras proposed re-entry plan Thursday.

That means some students will return to the classroom in October.

“I hope it was the right decision,” said Julie Robbins, a GCS mother. “it's a little scary.”

A small portion of families like Robbins said the plan was too much too fast, while many families were hoping to get their students back in the classroom earlier.

“I’m very disappointed for my high schooler,” said Danielle King a GCS mother.

King is frustrated that her high schooler can't go back until January, under the approved plan.

“Having a high schooler, middle schooler and elementary student I personally feel like we should have started with the high school kids," King said. "They are working with a shorter window and have much less time in the school system. The younger students have plenty of time to catch up.”

Jackie Riley plans to send her kindergartner back to the classroom as soon as possible.

Guilford County schools will allow pre-k and kindergarten students to return voluntarily, starting next week.

"I'm glad as an elementary parent that they are able to go back for the sense of normalcy. They'll be able to get a better education," Riley said. "I feel like with my kindergartener her hand writing had regressed and she's not doing as good as she was in pre k."

But Robbins is more reluctant. Even though she could send her pre-k child back to school in just days, she's going to wait until next month.

"I worry about more than just my kids. I have an elderly mother," Robbins said. I worry about the rest of the community. "

This was not an easy decision for Guilford County school leaders to come to.

It took hours and several failed motions.