GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools received $10.1 million dollars in insurance money for the three elementary schools damaged during the Greensboro tornado last year.

It's a settlement GCS says it is happy with.

The district's Chief Operating Officer says the schools were not in good shape before the tornado, so they didn't expect to get money to replace the schools.

In April of 2018, an EF-2 tornado tore through Greensboro and Rockingham County.

Hampton, Peeler, and Erwin Montessori were heavily damaged.

All three schools couldn't house students and staff, so they were relocated to other schools within the district.

Earlier this month, GCS voted to close Hampton permanently, and now the district will focus on the future.

The district plans to use part of the insurance money to design a new Hampton-Peeler School in East Greensboro.

GCS says the rest of the money will come from a future bond issue.

