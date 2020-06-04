GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro-based company Brady Services announced a donation to an initiative to help kids in Guilford County learn from home.



They donated 92 laptops to the laptop project, a project started by the Guilford Education Alliance and Technology for the Future. The project helps make sure all students have technology at home to learn online.

According to a press release, Guilford County Schools has a poverty rate of about 65.7% and many don't have computers at home. The Technology for the Future non-profit reconditions laptops for resale and works with the Guilford Educational Alliance to get the laptops into schools.

So far Guilford County Schools have given out 2,000 laptops. 4,200 are in production.

If you're looking to donate to the program you can do so online by clicking this link.

RELATED: Four 2 Five: Tips for parents on navigating Canvas

RELATED: 'What happens to graduation:' Seniors, families, concerned about the Class of 2020

RELATED: 'Us elders are praying you through this time' | Family visits parents from outside nursing home