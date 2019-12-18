GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools has revealed those behind paying off last year's lunch debt. The donations were initially anonymous.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras gave the $10,500 that paid off High Point schools' debt. Nancy Brenner and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro paid $32,000. The donor who gave to Jamestown, decided to remain anonymous.
