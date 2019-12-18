GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools has revealed those behind paying off last year's lunch debt. The donations were initially anonymous.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras gave the $10,500 that paid off High Point schools' debt. Nancy Brenner and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro paid $32,000. The donor who gave to Jamestown, decided to remain anonymous.

OTHER EDUCATIONAL STORIES

RELATED: $44K in Guilford County School Lunch Debt Wiped Out Thanks to Anonymous Donors

RELATED: Anonymous Donor Pays Off $10,500 In Lunch Debt For All High Point Schools

RELATED: Guilford County Schools Approves $708M Budget Including Pay Raises, Construction Projects

RELATED: Guilford County Schools Approves Meal Pay Change For Students

RELATED: School Repairs: WFMY News 2 Partners with Guilford County Schools for a Roundtable Discussion

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE