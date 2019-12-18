GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools has approved changes to how students pay for lunch.

All high school students can now charge the price of the meal and pay for it later. They approved the policy Tuesday night. Guilford County School leaders said the updated policy will allow high school students to charge up to ten meals if necessary. Students will receive an alternate meal after charging ten meals. It’s a policy that already applies to all middle and elementary school students.

The district wanted to expand that to high school students, so no one goes hungry during the school day.

OTHER EDUCATIONAL STORIES

RELATED: School Repairs: WFMY News 2 Partners with Guilford County Schools for a Roundtable Discussion

RELATED: Guilford County Schools Wants Public Comment on Lunch Relief For High School Students

RELATED: Lunch Lady Dies of Breast Cancer, Leaves Behind Legacy of Kindness at Guilford County Elementary School

RELATED: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools No Longer Using Styrofoam Lunch Trays

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE