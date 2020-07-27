'My son is 16, I don't want to see his life shortened' | Guilford County Schools parents weigh in on reentry

The Guilford County Board of Education will announce its back-to-school reentry plan at Tuesday's meeting at 3 p.m.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Guilford County Schools is expected to announce its final plans for next school year.

We already know the district is doing virtual learning for the first few weeks, but after that it's still up in the air.

The Guilford County Board of Education will announce the back-to-school reentry plan at Tuesday's meeting at 3 p.m.

The board is deciding between scenarios A, B, and C. Scenario A is the only option on the table that excludes high school students from any in-person instruction.

"We need to flatter this curve and we haven't done so yet," mom Karen Byers said. "In order for our children to be safe, I believe a remote plan would be the best possibility."

Byers said she thinks it's better to be safe than sorry.

"My son is almost 16 years old, and he has a lot of life to live I don't want to see his life shortened at any point in time because of this virus."

Her son Jonavon is a rising junior at Smith High School

"I agree with my mother," Jonavon stated. "I would rather be safe at home than go to school and possibly get sick."

Byers said her aunt passed from COVID-19 in April, which is part of the reason she's in favor of partial or all remote learning for her son.

"Unfortunately it was in the time period when everything was shut down and we were not able to attend the service to celebrate her life."

Parents are divided. Other GCS moms like Tracy Carter think Scenario A is unfair, and unhealthy for high schoolers.

"I think it's going to cause isolation issues, possibly anxiety and depression," Carter said.

But Byers said it's not a matter of what's fair, it's a matter of what's safe.

"To be quite honest, school is not for socializing and I think that's part of our misconception," she explained. "School is designed for education. I wouldn't use the word fair at all because honestly none of this is fair, it's not fair we've lost so many lives due to a virus."

One thing all parents, school leaders, teachers and students can agree on: there is no perfect answer.

"None of these options are the best option for everyone, so it's very tense and it's very stressful," Byers stated. "By no means is every situation the same for every student, every home is not the same so I don’t want to impose or force what I believe on others."

Byers said she hopes all parents will help each other out, no matter the outcome of Tuesday's meeting.

"I believe we all can work together regardless of views or how you feel about the situation; plan A B or C. I think we all can work together to make it out of this OK for all of our students."

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras has previously stated she's in favor of scenario A.

