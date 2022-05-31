Guilford County Schools moves forward with projects to be funded by $1.7 billion bond

The school board named 36 school projects and two administrative projects that will be included in the first phase of the design and project management.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features school leaders talking about the school bond earlier this month after it was approved by voters.

Guilford County Schools is moving ahead with projects that will be funded by the $1.7 billion bond approved by voters during the primary election in May.

The school board named 36 school projects and two administrative projects that will be included in the first phase of the design and project management.

It includes $48 million for deferred maintenance, technology, safe schools, educational adequacy and athletics, which will pay for improvements at every GCS school. It also includes costs of project management and design.