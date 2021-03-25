Guilford County Schools now a fully one-to-one device district after receiving last shipment of computers

"The team has come up with a plan to ensure every student has technology at all times," said Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools received their last shipment of computers Wednesday after initially ordering the devices last summer.

Now that they're all in, all students have devices and GCS will be a one-to-one mobile learning environment!

"I'm so relieved we finally have more than 80,000 laptops delivered into the hands of teachers, students, and other staff. It has taken almost a year because of production problems. We never had adequate technology in the buildings before the pandemic so this moment is significant for Guilford County Schools because we are fully a one-to-one device district now and we are really excited about that," said Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras.

In addition, Contreras said they have a plan in place to make sure no student will ever have to go without technology for school again.