Guilford County Schools operating on a two-hour delay Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Friday due to the potential for strong winds creating power outages and hazardous road conditions.

The district said all GCS schools and central offices will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Friday, February 18.

Administrators and essential personnel should work with their supervisors to report to work safely at the regular time. Employees should contact their supervisors and refer to Policy AFC and AFC-P for additional guidance.