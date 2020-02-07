x
Guilford County Schools delays athletics and marching band practices

The district is the latest one to postpone practices because of the latest pandemic numbers.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is the latest school district to put a hold on athletics. 

In a statement, the district said: "In alignment with the governor’s recent decision as part of Executive Order No. 147 to extend Phase 2 of North Carolina’s reopening plan, Staying Ahead of the Curve, through July 17 Guilford County Schools (GCS) is postponing the restart of athletic conditioning and marching band practices."


The district added athletic conditioning and marching band practices were set to begin on July 6. They will now be postponed until July 20. 

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools made a similar announcement also on July 2. The date is subject to change depending on recommendations from public officials. 

