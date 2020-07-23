'We don't think it's fair' | Guilford County parents petition to let high schoolers back in classrooms

The petition has been signed more than 1,700 times. The school board is considering three options for high schools. One of them is remote learning only.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County School board will decide how they want to move forward with opening schools on July 28.



In the meantime, parents of high school students are making sure their kids aren't excluded from in-person learning.

Renea Myers started a petition asking the board to bring high schoolers back into school buildings.

“High School students, many of them are struggling,” Myers said.

Traci Carter has a 10th grader who she said is ready to get back in the classroom.

“They need social interaction. I think they need the accountability of being in the classroom with the teacher,” Carter said.

The school board is considering three options.

For high schools, two options would have a variation of blended learning - some in-school and some online.



A third option would mean remote learning only.

“I don’t think it’s good for them to spend all their instructional time at home,” Carter said.

Melisa Graves has a 10th-grade honors student.

She said in-person learning is best for him.

“My money goes into the education system not for him to teach himself,” Graves said.

Myers said she understands the district is doing the best they can to keep themselves and students safe.

“I believe the schools will do the best they can to create a virtual experience, but some students don’t learn that way,” Myers said.

Myers' Change petition has gotten more than 1,700 signatures.

“We just did not think that was fair so we’re hoping to get another look, and more consideration given to our high schoolers,” Myers said.

Graves said making students participate in online learning could impact them negatively in the long run.

“My son needs an environment that’s conducive to learning. I want that intelligence to continue,” Graves said. “I don’t want it dummied down and him to lose focus.”

Graves said she’s willing to help teachers by volunteering and even donating items if that’s what it takes.