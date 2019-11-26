GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools (GCS) says a proposed $2 billion master plan for the district would include rebuilding 22 schools.
GCS officials say a consulting firm called Cooperative Strategies proposed over $2,045,675,000 in work.
The bulk of the money - around $800 million - would focus on rebuilding the worst schools in the district, according to GCS. This means knocking them down and starting over in the same location. About $400 million would be put toward renovations at 20 schools.
Previously, GCS hired another consulting firm that recommended $1.5 billion in renovations. A GCS spokesperson says the new study focuses more on rebuilding, instead of just renovations.
Right now, it's just a plan and nothing is set in stone. Jess Winters is digging into this proposed plan for GCS. We'll continue to update you online.
List of schools recommended to be rebuilt:
- Allen Jay Elementary
- Bessemer Elementary
- Brooks Global
- Claxton Elementary
- Foust Elementary
- Frazier Elementary
- Irving Park Elementary
- Jackson 6-12 Prep Academy
- Joyner Elementary
- Kirkman Park Elementary
- Kiser Middle School
- Millis Road Elementary
- Montlieu Elementary
- Morehead Elementary
- Northwood Elementary
- Page High School
- Peck K-8
- Southern High School
- Sternberger Elementary
- Vandalia Elementary
- Washington K-8
- Weaver Academy (McIver Site)
List of schools with recommended renovations:
- Newcomers School (Academy at Smith High)
- Allen Middle School
- Alternative Programs (Weaver Site)
- Andrews High School
- Erwin Montessori (Archer Site)
- General Greene Elementary
- Grimsley High School
- High Point Central
- Jones K-8
- Lincoln Academy
- Early College
- Leadership Academy 6-12 (Swann Site)
- Northeast High School
- Parkview Village Elementary
- Penn-Griffin 6-12
- Sedgefield Elementary
- Shadybrooks Elementary
- Smith High School
- Welborn/Kearns 6-12
- Western High School
