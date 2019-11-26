GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools (GCS) says a proposed $2 billion master plan for the district would include rebuilding 22 schools.

GCS officials say a consulting firm called Cooperative Strategies proposed over $2,045,675,000 in work.

The bulk of the money - around $800 million - would focus on rebuilding the worst schools in the district, according to GCS. This means knocking them down and starting over in the same location. About $400 million would be put toward renovations at 20 schools.

Previously, GCS hired another consulting firm that recommended $1.5 billion in renovations. A GCS spokesperson says the new study focuses more on rebuilding, instead of just renovations.

Right now, it's just a plan and nothing is set in stone. Jess Winters is digging into this proposed plan for GCS. We'll continue to update you online.

List of schools recommended to be rebuilt:

Allen Jay Elementary Bessemer Elementary Brooks Global Claxton Elementary Foust Elementary Frazier Elementary Irving Park Elementary Jackson 6-12 Prep Academy Joyner Elementary Kirkman Park Elementary Kiser Middle School Millis Road Elementary Montlieu Elementary Morehead Elementary Northwood Elementary Page High School Peck K-8 Southern High School Sternberger Elementary Vandalia Elementary Washington K-8 Weaver Academy (McIver Site)

List of schools with recommended renovations:

Newcomers School (Academy at Smith High) Allen Middle School Alternative Programs (Weaver Site) Andrews High School Erwin Montessori (Archer Site) General Greene Elementary Grimsley High School High Point Central Jones K-8 Lincoln Academy Early College Leadership Academy 6-12 (Swann Site) Northeast High School Parkview Village Elementary Penn-Griffin 6-12 Sedgefield Elementary Shadybrooks Elementary Smith High School Welborn/Kearns 6-12 Western High School

