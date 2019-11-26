GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools (GCS) says a proposed $2 billion master plan for the district would include rebuilding 22 schools. 

GCS officials say a consulting firm called Cooperative Strategies proposed over $2,045,675,000 in work. 

The bulk of the money - around $800 million - would focus on rebuilding the worst schools in the district, according to GCS. This means knocking them down and starting over in the same location. About $400 million would be put toward renovations at 20 schools. 

Previously, GCS hired another consulting firm that recommended $1.5 billion in renovations. A GCS spokesperson says the new study focuses more on rebuilding, instead of just renovations. 

Right now, it's just a plan and nothing is set in stone. Jess Winters is digging into this proposed plan for GCS. We'll continue to update you online. 

List of schools recommended to be rebuilt:

  1. Allen Jay Elementary
  2. Bessemer Elementary 
  3. Brooks Global
  4. Claxton Elementary
  5. Foust Elementary
  6. Frazier Elementary
  7. Irving Park Elementary
  8. Jackson 6-12 Prep Academy
  9. Joyner Elementary
  10. Kirkman Park Elementary
  11. Kiser Middle School
  12. Millis Road Elementary
  13. Montlieu Elementary
  14. Morehead Elementary 
  15. Northwood Elementary
  16. Page High School
  17. Peck K-8
  18. Southern High School
  19. Sternberger Elementary
  20. Vandalia Elementary
  21. Washington K-8 
  22. Weaver Academy (McIver Site)

List of schools with recommended renovations:

  1. Newcomers School (Academy at Smith High) 
  2. Allen Middle School
  3. Alternative Programs (Weaver Site) 
  4. Andrews High School
  5. Erwin Montessori (Archer Site) 
  6. General Greene Elementary
  7. Grimsley High School
  8. High Point Central
  9. Jones K-8 
  10. Lincoln Academy
  11. Early College
  12. Leadership Academy 6-12 (Swann Site)
  13. Northeast High School
  14. Parkview Village Elementary
  15. Penn-Griffin 6-12
  16. Sedgefield Elementary 
  17. Shadybrooks Elementary
  18. Smith High School
  19. Welborn/Kearns 6-12
  20. Western High School

