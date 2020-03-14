Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras will be speaking on Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement of North Carolina Schools closing for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

Contreras’ response is expected to begin at 6 p.m. in the Guilford County Schools Central Office Board Room.

On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper made the executive order to close all public schools in North Carolina.

In lieu of the closing(s) Governor Roy Cooper said: “We are working on efforts to deal with these challenges, from changes to unemployment insurance to special funding from the state and federal government to help get us through this.”

