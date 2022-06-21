Guilford County Schools gives first look at security screeners

This week, Smith High and High Point Central will hold two open houses for people to learn about the scanners.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Last week, Guilford County Schools announced it will take another step toward improving school safety across the district.

This month, the school board announced a pilot program for touchless body scanners, also known as security screeners.

The district sent out a request for proposals (RFP) more than a month ago. Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said the idea was discussed and proposed before the Uvalde school shooting. The board maintained their move on body scanners was not a direct response to the tragedy at Robb Elementary.

The district had the scanners installed at Smith High School and High Point Central High School. They will be holding two open houses for people to learn about the technology.

The first open house will take place at Smith High School on Wednesday, June 22, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The second open house will take place at High Point Central High School on Thursday, June 23, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Guilford County Schools said they will seek input from parents and other community members before a permanent installation takes place.

If approved later this summer, the district would lease the scanners for installation at all traditional high schools around the district. Their goal is to have them up and running in time for the start of the new school year in fall 2022. The district said federal ESSER funds would foot the bill.

"We want the community to come out and tell us what they think, how they feel about it, and a lot of our opinion will be based on that. If the community is supportive of it we will probably go forward," said Guilford County Schools' executive director of emergency management, school safety, and security, Mike Richey.

Contreras said the scanners are only in six school districts nationwide. One of them is Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. CMS approved body scanners from Evolv Technologies in the spring of 2022.

The scanners from Evolv can detect guns in backpacks and jackets without the student, parent, or staff member having to remove that jacket or backpack.

"In education, the one constant in education is change, and I think every administrator and teacher that has been working for a long time, they know that when we have these new incentives we just have to take it with a positive attitude, and only then things run smooth," Smith High School Assistant Principal Ana Perez said.

The school district noted that the scanners would not necessarily be able to stop all school shootings, but they would add a layer of security and protection in addition to things like One Cards.