GCS to have yearly Title IX training after reaching settlement on alleged school bus sexual assault

Guilford County Schools paid the female student $90,000 and plans to have yearly Title IX training as part of the settlement.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools recently reached a settlement with a teenager who alleged she was the victim of sexual assault on a GCS school bus.

A local court approved the settlement of $90,000 in February. The money went to the student and her mother, according to the family's lawyer.

The alleged sexual misconduct happened on November 1, 2021. The male student involved in the incident transferred schools during the campus investigation.

The female student's lawyer, Laura Dunn, asked GCS to complete its investigation of the alleged assault, despite the male student's refusal to participate.

"It was important to ensure the assailant could not transfer back into the district and harm more students," said Dunn.

As part of the settlement, GCS will implement yearly Title IX training for all middle and high school students starting in the 2023-2024 school year on “sexual harassment, prohibited Title IX conduct, and the reporting process, with age-appropriate examples.”

GCS will also be trained annually on trauma-informed responses to sexual assault reports.

Despite the outcome, the teen girl's mother said she wished GCS had treated her daughter better.

"The principal rushed to defend the male student while the district delayed the process for months without explanation,” said the teen girl's mother. “I am proud of my daughter for speaking out, but it cost her personally. She had to leave her school to avoid peer harassment and retaliation in the aftermath of her report.”

Dunn said the settlement is a "win-win-win for the survivor, school district, and other students when partnerships rather than adversarial relationships form to improve the Title IX process on campus."

Guilford County Schools released a statement regarding the settlement:

"Guilford County Schools can confirm that GCS has entered into a resolution of a student’s Title IX claim to the satisfaction of all parties.

GCS Title IX office worked with the student and their legal counsel to reach a solution that supports this student and aids in improving the practices and policies that guide the district.