Guilford County Schools release 1 hour early Friday

Due to winter weather, Guilford County schools will be released one hour early on Friday, Jan. 28.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Triad schools are making adjustments as winter weather heads our way.

Guilford County schools will be released one hour early on Friday, the district said. GCS said the early dismissal comes at the recommendation by emergency management to ensure that buses are off the roads before 7 p.m.

GCS said extracurricular activities have been canceled for Friday and Saturday. ACES will dismiss Friday at the regular time of 6 p.m.

Over in Forsyth County, school officials said all WS/FCS sporting events have been canceled for Friday night and Saturday.