GREENSBORO, N.C. — School will continue to start five minutes earlier this year in Guilford County.

Guilford County Schools confirms their school days will remain on the adjusted schedule it adopted last school year where the day started five minutes earlier from the previous schedule. The district missed time during Hurricane Florence, Tropical Storm Michael and the December Snowstorm.

The district says they're continuing the policy to serve as a safety net in case any issues arrive so they can still meet those instructional hours required by the state.

In January, GCS schools on the traditional schedule started five minutes earlier to meet the state-mandated 1,025 hours of instructional time. A record number of inclement weather days were used for the 2018-2019 school year.

The earlier start time helped the county avoid making days up in June.

