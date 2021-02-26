Guilford County Schools students go remote while teachers get vaccinated

No live teaching will take place Friday while many GCS staff members receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The third largest school district in the state took a remote learning day as Guilford County worked to vaccinate nearly all of it's school staff in the next two weeks.

Guilford County Schools students logged in to complete assignments but did not have live lessons Friday.

Many GCS staff members were scheduled to get their coronavirus vaccines from one of the county's three clinics. Teachers were still expected to report to the classroom for work before and after their appointment time.

"I’m so thankful for the cooperation with the resolution that the board passed, supporting vaccines for educators, for Governor Cooper stepping up the plate and DHHS, and now finally County Health for setting this up," Todd Warren said.

Warren is the President of the Guilford County Association of Educators.

Warren joined Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras and district Board of Education Vice Chair Winston McGregor in getting the vaccine Thursday.

"We want our staff to know that we are willing to have the vaccination as well because it’s just that important. And we know some people have some angst, some concern, and we wanted them to see that we’re willing to do this to keep everybody safe," Dr. Contreras said.

The district said 3,000 GCS staff members were scheduled to be vaccinated Thursday, Friday and Saturday.