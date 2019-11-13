GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County School Board of Education has passed a proposal to allow students or parents to now appeal short-term suspensions. The Board of Education passed the proposal voting 5-4 at their meeting Tuesday night.

The new policy is now aligned with the long term suspension which also allows parents or students to appeal the decision. It applies to students who are handed down a suspension that’s less than 10 days long, a way to appeal it - if they feel it’s wrong or unfair.

Dozens of people both for and against the policy packed the Board of Education meeting to voice their concerns. Those in support of it said it’s a “common sense due process” with a way to appeal it. Those against it, argue it undermines a principal’s authority to suspend students who misbehave or are a danger to their classmates. They also argue it’s a matter of safety and students will take advantage of the system.

Another part of the policy change includes not suspending students for attendance violations.

“Guilford County Schools believes every student should have a right to due process. This does not change the GCS Code of Conduct, and the consequences for student’s actions will remain the same. The proposed change simply affords greater due process to students who are suspended for 10 or fewer days,” said Dr. Wanda Legrand, GCS’s chief of student services.

Guilford County Schools said the appeals process would begin with the student’s principal, and if their decision is appealed, it would go to the principal’s supervisor. If the decision of the principal’s supervisor is appealed, the superintendent’s designee would be the final step. The designee would act on behalf of and with the delegated authority of the superintendent.

The policy FAQ can be found here.

The policy can be found here.

