Guilford County Schools to discuss safety requirements for reopening, state expected to make official announcement next week

Governor Roy Cooper said Thursday, they're still working through details of a plan but are expecting to announce more next week about reopening schools.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents and teachers are anxious to hear more as they wait for the governor's plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday he plans to announce official plans next week.

"We want our schools to be safe for students and for teachers," said Gov. Cooper during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Guilford County Schools is holding a virtual work session Thursday night to talk about what they know right now, which are the requirements and potential plans that could be presented moving forward.

The school board will go through the latest health data, food insecurity, and reopening plan requirements laid out by the state.

School districts are being required to create plans that respond to three scenarios as follows:

Plan A would be the least restrictive for school reopening, based on whether the coronavirus trends stabilize or move in a positive direction.

Plan B contains more restrictions for social distancing and "reduced density," and will be required if trends in North Carolina get worse.

Plan C is the worst-case scenario, moving all classes online and remotely if coronavirus trends get significantly worse.

While it's not clear which plan will go into effect at the start of this school year, teachers and parents are hoping for more clarity soon.

"This is a tough call," said Gov. Cooper during Thursday's news conference, "How to open up schools is something that every single state, every single governor is struggling with."

Cooper said having enough PPE for schools is something that's on the state's radar and they've been securing with both state and federal help.