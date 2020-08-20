'She was kind of sad'| GCS students learn without live instruction, parents frustrated with teacher shortage

Guilford County schools said the teacher shortage is not unique to the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Technology and online learning aren't the only challenges of the new school year, so is a teacher shortage.



Jacqueline Tapia said her second grader was disappointed when she found out she hadn't been assigned a teacher yet.

“Yeah she was kind of sad,” Tapia said. “On canvas they had a template. It was heart breaking to see that.”

She remains hopeful remote learning will get better as the school year goes on.

“I just got a call from the principal that they just finished hiring all the teachers so hopefully we get a call from her teacher this coming week,” Tapia said.



Tapia's daughter, Mariana, is a part of Guilford County's Virtual Academy.



During a question and answer session with WFMY News 2, Guilford County Schools said the teacher shortage is not unique to the pandemic.

"Majority of students who are enrolled in their home school already have their teacher assigned and have had those beginning lessons and are engaging with them everyday,” said chief academic officer Whitney Oakley said. “ We are continuing to hire for our virtual academy positions as students continue to enroll.”

Julie Robbins is also frustrated.

Her child's third grade teacher was moved to fill a vacancy at the virtual academy.



“We had two days with one teacher. We only got to talk with her for the second day because of the crash on the first day,” Robbins said. “Today we got a new teacher, we haven't met her yet because it crashed again today.”

Robbins said she's trying to remain optimistic despite teacher changes and software glitches, during the first week of school.

“I know its hard on parents, but I can only image how much harder it is for teachers who are doing this times however many students are in the class,” Robbins said.



Both moms said they know they need to remain positive for their children so that's what they'll do.



Guilford County Schools said whether or not a student has a teacher assigned, they're still getting a quality education from the three weeks of pre-recorded lessons.