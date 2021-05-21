'The only place we can go is up' | Guilford County Schools teachers prepared to start summer learning programs

School leaders found widespread learning loss due to the pandemic - leading the state to fund enhanced summer learning programs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Triad students went through months of remote classes during the pandemic. School leaders found widespread learning loss - which is why the state is funding enhanced summer learning programs.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said earlier this week that 98 percent of teacher slots for the summer session were filled almost right away. Educators with the district say this a crucial opportunity for many of their students.

Ron Luciano, principal of Jones Elementary School in Greensboro, says he doesn't view it as catching up.

"I think it's helping our children understand that whatever they know, whatever they're coming in with - that knowledge base, those academic skills - it is okay where you are, because we are going to grow you from there," he explained.

Instead, he sees the summer learning opportunities through GCS as a time to reboot and readjust.

"I told my staff the other day, we are all first year teachers and principals and parents and students," Luciano said, "This is all first year for us. If we look at it like that, the only place we can go is up."

More than 8,000 students across all grade levels are set to participate so far, though school leaders believe more could enroll. At Luciano's school alone - 240 out of 700 kids will be attending. He said his teachers were eager, too.

"Our children have been through some very tough times, and all we can do is take them in and start from here."

Over at Reedy Fork Elementary, Amy Harrison is ready to take on a session.

"I think summer session will be good for our kids. I'll be teaching special education during the summer," she explained.

She appreciates that time and funding are invested in the right place.