Guilford County Schools to announce new superintendent Wednesday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is set to announce the new superintendent for the school district Wednesday.

GCS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras announced in January she would step down as superintendent to pursue a new role.

Contreras will be CEO of nonprofit group The Innovation Project. She was appointed superintendent in 2016.

Her last day with the district is Wednesday.

The Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education named Dr. Whitney Oakley as the acting superintendent in the interim.

Oakley is also the Deputy Superintendent to the position. She has served as acting superintendent since July.

