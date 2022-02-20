x
Guilford County Schools to consider making masks optional at Monday meeting

Superintendent Sharon Contreras recommends that the district make masks optional in schools immediately.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about parents speaking out about the mask mandate lift in Guilford County. 

The Guilford County BOE will hold a special virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday to consider making face coverings optional in schools. 

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras recommended that the Board of Education votes to make face coverings optional. 

The school administration said if they vote to make masks optional, it will apply to anyone inside school buildings and other school-related settings starting immediately. However, while on GCS transportation and other public transportation, everyone must wear a face covering as required by the CDC.

The school district also said they are considering COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated athletes and coaches.  

   

