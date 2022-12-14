Guilford County Schools to serve 'alternative meals' to slow school lunch debt

District-wide, Guilford County Schools Students have more then $111,000 in school lunch debt.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Changes are coming to Guilford County School Cafeterias.

Starting in January, students who have accrued a meal debt will receive what the district calls an "alternative meal."

Over the past couple of years, school lunches have been free for every student. Those meals were covered by vouchers from the federal government.

Now, those vouchers have run out leaving students to, once again, pay for their meals.

During Tuesday night's board meeting, Guilford County School leaders moved forward with re-instating an alternative meal plan.

Essentially, if students charge $19.25 or more in meal debt, they will receive a cheaper meal option.

"Nutrition is still a priority, and we want it to look like a full tray of food which it will be, and something that they would like. We're trying to put out as many options as possible for them between fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as things that we have prepared to cooked," said Travis Fisher, GCS Executive Director of Student Nutrition.

Right now, more than 5,700 Guilford County students have meal debt totaling more than $111,000.

Other districts are facing similar issues.

Superintendent, Dr. Whitneny Oakley says there is more than $1.3 million in school debt, state-wide.

The goal of the alternative meal plan is not to eliminate the debt.

Instead, the change will slow down how quickly the debt adds up.

"They're still getting their nutrition that they need, they're still getting the vitamins, the fresh fruits and vegetables. It's just an effort to slow down the increase in debt that we have right now," said Fisher.

Families can have their debt reduced, if they qualify for free and reduced lunch.

That form is available here or through your child's school.

If parent's don't pay off the debt by the end of the school year, the district will have to use local funds to pay it off.

You can also make a donation, online, to help reduce the meal debt.