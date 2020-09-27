GCS to begin limited athletic workouts starting this week

According to Guilford County Schools, voluntary athletic workouts will soon start for select sports.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announced last Thursday voluntary athletic workouts will start Monday.

“We know how important these activities are for our students and their well-being,” said GCS director of athletics Leigh Hebbard.

GCS said voluntary workouts will soon start for select sports.

The school system said the announcement aligns with the district's proposed plan to bring students back gradually.

“Propelled by encouraging local health data, GCS decided to move forward with starting athletic workouts,” the district wrote in a press release.

The school district said GCS will continue to monitor local COVID-19 data and adjust or stop activities as needed.

“In addition, new guidance was issued Sept. 8 by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to move to phase II guidelines,” the school system said.

The district said the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) followed up with additional guidance regarding youth and amateur sports back on Sept. 14.

