GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Board of Education has posted 16 policies for the public to send in their comments. The select policies represent a range of new policies as well as revised versions of existing policies. The Public is invited to Comment on the policies within a 30-days. The comment period opened Thursday.

It's all part of a more extensive policy review process, the school system says. Guilford County Schools (GCS) has partnered with the North Carolina School Boards Association to review and update all of its policies.

The 16 policies are:

o 1000 – Legal Status of the Board and School System

o 1010 – Board Authority and Duties

o 1760/7280 – Prohibition Against Retaliation

o 2010 – Board and Superintendent Relations

o 2100 – Board Member Legal Status

o 2110 – Board Member Elections

o 2115 – Unexpired Term Fulfillment

o 4100 – Age Requirements for Initial Entry

o 4130 – Discretionary Admission

o 4135 – Tuition for Discretionary Admissions

o 4210 – Release of Students from School

o 4220 – Student Insurance Program

o 4250/5075/7316 – NC Address Confidentiality Program

o 6140 – Student Wellness

o TBD – Constituent Services

o TBD – Credit Recovery



The policies were presented on Tuesday, June 12, by the school board’s policy committee. The school board will vote on them after Tthe 30-day public comment period.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the open comment period by sending their feedback to this email or by U.S. mail to the following address.

Policy Comments, Guilford County Schools, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com