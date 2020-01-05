GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools teachers and staff won't experience employee appreciation month quite the same way this year, but that doesn't mean you can't show your love from afar!

The school district is encouraging people to use the hashtag #WeSeeYouGCS in social media posts to highlight everyday school heroes. Maybe it's your child's school lunch worker, their bus driver, their custodian, or their teacher.

Whoever it is, give them a shoutout, and let them know you care!

Social media users can also apply this profile frame to show their general support for GCS employees, who are still working, often behind the scenes, during the school closure.

“Our staff has taken on new roles and responsibilities with little to no warning or training, with great energy, dedication, and a sense of urgency,” says Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “I know that our community is rightfully impressed with the remarkable ways teachers and staff have adapted to meet the needs of students and families.”

The #WeSeeYouGCS campaign runs for the entire month of May and is designed to include all GCS employees, including maintenance staff, bus drivers, custodians, office supports, and other classified personnel, who often get overlooked. It expands on several national campaigns, including Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 5, and School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 1.

