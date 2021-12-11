Guilford County sends out survey about COVID-19 recovery money spending

Guilford County is getting $104 million dollars in federal COVID-19 recovery dollars. The survey went to 1,600 people.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County wants to know what you would do with more than $100 million.

The county is getting that money in Federal COVID recovery dollars and sent out a survey to 1,600 people to ask how they think it should be spent.

"If they don't hear our voice, if they don't hear our concerns, they're never going to know how to address the issues," Monika Gauthier said.

COVID-19 is still affecting Guilford County a year and a half into the pandemic.

"It's been crazy, shopping in stores, shelves are empty and stuff like that. It's been a major issue," Cameron Davis said.

More help is on the way. $104 million in relief money is coming from the American Rescue Plan. Half of it is already here. County leaders are still working on where to spend it.

"We don't want to haphazardly guess and think what they might need. Tell us what you need and let us know," Skip Alston said.

Alston is the Chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

A survey sent out to residents at random asks what COVID hardships they've faced and what they would like to see the money spent on.

The county can choose from things like healthcare, education, housing, small business aid or even internet access. People differ on what they want.

"Education definitely, helps small businesses in the area as well as healthcare," Davis said.

"We need to have affordable housing options available for people so that they can have good quality housing as well," Gauthier said.

The county has over two years to choose where to spend the money. They hope to get survey results back by early December.

"We wanna be able to make this money last and show significant progress for years to come," Alston said.