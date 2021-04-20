Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers shares what Chauvin's guilty verdict means to him and the community

Rogers said the verdict was about accountability. He said it proves no one is above the law.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad law enforcement leaders reacted in the hours after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers believes the verdict is about accountability instead of justice.

He said nothing can bring George Floyd back but he said those three guilty counts show the world that no one is above the law.

"I believe the evidence spoke for itself," Rogers said.

The evidence he referred to is the video seen around the world of a police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck.

"Had it not been for the videos, I don't know that it would have gotten a guilty verdict. I just don't," Rogers said.

On Tuesday, a jury ruled that former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is guilty.

That verdict carries a lot of meaning for Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, not just because of his badge but because of his skin color.

"Just because I am the Sheriff does not mean that I myself have not been subjected to some things," Rogers said, "It does not mean that I'm not afraid at times to be stopped either."

Rogers said technology--cell phone video in this case--can hold law enforcement officers like his deputies accountable.

He said it's something they talk about often.

"We do that because one of the things you cannot do is carry this badge, gun and have the power of arrest and not be transparent to who you're supposed to be true to and for the citizens that you serve," Rogers said.

His county saw protests in the wake of George Floyd's death last summer as the nation grieved.

Sheriff Rogers hopes this verdict comes with empowerment.

"The judicial system will hold us accountable," Rogers said, "and (citizens) have the right to make sure that they have protection and are served in a manner that they're supposed to be."

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. released a statement on the verdict.