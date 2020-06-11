Guilford County Sheriff's Office offering safety course

"Safety for Today's Citizen" will teach people how to make informed decisions to avoid becoming victims of crime.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County's top cop wants to teach you how to be safe.

Sheriff Danny Rogers announced a new virtual class called "Safety for Today's Citizen." According to a press release, the class is designed to prevent Guilford County citizens from falling victim to crime.

The class will teach about fraud, scams and other criminal activities. The class will also explore traditional suspicions and misconceptions held by citizens and even law enforcement.

They will discuss home security, gun safety, gun violence and information geared toward senior citizens.

The class is scheduled for Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.