NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. -- Eight detention officers with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office are in New Hanover County helping out at the Sheriff's Officer there after Hurricane Florence.

In a Facebook post, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office says that 20 New Hanover officers completely lost their houses in the hurricane several others are displaced into shelters and dealing with damage. Some have to commute more than 2 hours each way to get to work. That's where the Guilford County deputies, plus deputies from other agencies, come into play. By being there to assist, those new Hanover officers can take some time off to assess the damage and take care of their families' needs.

Guilford County Col. Randy Powers says their team is going to be there until at least Thursday, but some might stay longer depending on the needs of the The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

