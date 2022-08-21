Back-to-School Rally | Heads Up Barbers vs. the Guilford Co. Sheriff’s Office and firefighters

They are giving out free backpacks and school supplies for the youth at the Greensboro Coliseum.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sheriff Danny Rogers and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Heads Up barbershop Sunday for their 7th annual Back-to-School Rally.

They are giving out free backpacks and school supplies for the youth at the Fieldhouse of the Greensboro Coliseum, located on 1921 West Gate City Boulevard.

The event starts at 2:30 p.m.

Health and Educational resources will be available along with a host of surprises.

During the rally, Heads Up barbers will play basketball against the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and the fire department.

Youth basketball games will be hosted by Triad Basketball Academy.