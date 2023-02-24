Plans for a new Guilford County Sheriff's Office put on hold

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office announced plans to build a new administration building downtown several years ago.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The plan to build a new Guilford County Sheriff's Office building is on hold.

The county attorney confirmed Friday the project is paused.

She didn't say why but said the county is working on the next steps.

The sheriff's office announced plans to build a new administration building downtown several years ago. The county planned to start tearing down the current one last month.

The project hasn't started yet.

